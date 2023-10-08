Kirk caught six of eight targets for 78 yards during Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bills.

The 26-year-old tied for the team lead in targets, with his biggest contribution coming early in the first quarter on a 30-yard reception to help set up Jacksonville's first touchdown. Kirk was a non-factor in the season opener with just one grab for nine yards, but he's been much more involved over the past four games with 29 receptions for 326 yards and one touchdown.