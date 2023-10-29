Kirk caught four of five targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Steelers.

Kirk came into the game leading Jacksonville in targets and receiving yards, but he finished fourth on the team in both categories in this one behind Even Engram, Calvin Ridley and Travis Etienne. Those four players account for the majority of the Jaguars' scrimmage yards, but one or two usually take a back seat on any given week. Kirk drew the short straw this time but will look to build on his season totals of 43 catches for 520 yards and three touchdowns on 60 targets when the Jaguars face the 49ers in Week 10 after a Week 9 bye.