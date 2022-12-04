Kirk brought in six of eight targets for 104 yards in the Jaguars' 40-14 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The veteran wideout paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, but he was about the only bright spot for Jacksonville's lackluster offense. Kirk now has a pair of 100-yard efforts in the last three games heading into a Week 14 road matchup against the Titans.