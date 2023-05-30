Kirk (knee) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Jaguar Report's John Shipley reports.

Kirk injured his knee in last season's playoff loss to the Chiefs, so this is the first real update on him since the Jaguars were knocked out. The 27-year-old wideout wasn't sporting a brace or anything at Tuesday's session, so it's probably safe to consider Kirk 100 percent healthy. With Calvin Ridley now in the mix off his suspension, there's added competition for targets in Jacksonville, but Kirk should remain a reliable source of WR2/3 fantasy production.

More News