Kirk caught six of nine targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers.

His four-yard TD catch from Trevor Lawrence late in the third quarter all but put the game on ice. It was Kirk's third score in his first three games as a Jaguar, and he's quickly proving his breakout 2021 campaign in Arizona was no fluke. The Jacksonville passing game will likely need to be sharp again in Week 4 as it tries to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.