Kirk is questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Bengals due to a groin injury, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union
Kirk was able to limp to the locker room under his own power. He suffered the injury on a 26 yard reception from Trevor Lawrence on the Jags' first drive. Zay Jones would be the prime beneficiary if he is unable to return, while Tim Jones and Parker Washington could also see increased reps.
