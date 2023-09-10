Kirk caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

Calvin Ridley wound up being Trevor Lawrence's favorite downfield target in the Jaguars' opener, leaving little volume left over for Kirk. It's an ominous sign for the former Cardinal as he tries to repeat his breakout 2022 campaign, but Kirk's established chemistry with Lawrence should serve him well as secondaries begins to focus more on shutting down Ridley. Kirk will look to make a bigger impact in a Week 2 clash with Kansas City.