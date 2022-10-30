Kirk recorded three receptions on seven targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss

Kirk led the Jaguars in targets but was held in check by the elite Broncos' secondary. He still managed a couple big plays, highlighted by a 25-yard catch midway through the fourth quarter that was the key play on a touchdown drive. After a hot start to the season, Kirk now has under 40 or fewer receiving yards in three of his last four games.

