Kirk (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Since being designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Kirk has turned in a pair of limited practice sessions, keeping hope alive that he may be able to put an end to his four-game absence this Sunday in Tennessee. In order for Kirk to be eligible to play in Week 18, however, the Jaguars would first have to add him back to the 53-man roster by no later than 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Even if Kirk hasn't made enough progress in his recovery from core-muscle surgery to play against Tennessee, he would still have an opportunity to return to action during the wild-card round, should Jacksonville punch its ticket to the postseason with a victory over the Titans.