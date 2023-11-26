Kirk caught four of seven targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans.

Kirk stepped out of bounds on the 1-yard line at the end of a 57-yard catch with one second left in the first half. That play helped him ultimately tie for the team lead in receiving yards with Calvin Ridley, though Ridley scored his third touchdown in the past two games while Kirk has been stuck on three touchdowns since Week 7. Despite Ridley's recent uptick in production, Kirk still leads the team with 761 receiving yards heading into a Week 13 Monday Night Football home game against the Bengals.