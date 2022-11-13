Kirk brought in nine of 12 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kirk led the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while also recording both of the team's touchdowns. The talented offseason acquisition secured three- and 19-yard scoring grabs in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, giving him a career-high seven touchdown receptions in 10 games. Kirk now has at least seven catches in three of his past four games, affording him plenty of momentum heading into the Week 11 bye.