Kirk won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The same applies to fellow wideouts Marvin Jones, Zay Jones and Laviska Shenault, a context that will give a handful of players looking to secure depth roles in the team's passing offense an opportunity to log snaps in Thursday's preseason opener.
