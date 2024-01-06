Kirk (groin) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After practicing in limited fashion all week, Kirk was seemingly trending in this direction. Although he is now on the active roster, the pass catcher remains questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Titans. Final confirmation on his status will depend on how he feels during his pre-game workout.
More News
-
Jaguars' Christian Kirk: Trending toward playing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Christian Kirk: Gets Week 18 questionable tag•
-
Jaguars' Christian Kirk: Limited in first two practices of week•
-
Jaguars' Christian Kirk: Designated for IR return•
-
Jaguars' Christian Kirk: Could suit up Week 18•
-
Jaguars' Christian Kirk: Placed on IR•