Watch Now:

Kirk (groin) will not return to Monday's matchup with the Bengals, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Kirk tweaked his groin on a 26 yard reception on the Jaguars' first drive and subsequently limped to the locker room under his own power. In his absence, Zay Jones figures to continue seeing No. 2 receiver reps, while Tim Jones and Parker Washington could also see some snaps.

More News