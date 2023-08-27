Kirk secured one of two targets for eight yards in the Jaguars' 31-18 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Kirk was out there with the starters over the first two possessions and was able to break the ice on the stat sheet. Kirk only posted a 3-20 line through two exhibitions, but after a career-best 84-catch, 1,180-yard, seven-touchdown tally in 2022, he's expected to once again play an integral role in the air attack in the coming campaign, albeit with an expected reduction in targets due to the arrival of Calvin Ridley.