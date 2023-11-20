Kirk recorded three receptions on six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Titans.

Kirk has spent much of the season as the Jaguars' top target, though he took a backseat to Calvin Ridley in the Week 11 win. Despite fairly consistent volume, Kirk now has fewer than 50 receiving yards in three of his last five games after failing to reach that mark only once in his first five contests of the season. Zay Jones also returned to the field against the Titans, and he could lead Trevor Lawrence to further disperse targets moving forward.