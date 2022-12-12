Kirk recorded five receptions on seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans.
Kirk maintained a regular role in Jacksonville's offense, though he saw fewer targets than both Evan Engram and Zay Jones. His most notable contribution came on a 23-yard reception during a two-minute drill just before halftime. Kirk has seen at least seven targets in seven consecutive games, but he's now gained fewer than 50 yards in three of those contests.
