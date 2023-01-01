Kirk caught two passes for 21 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday.

Kirk might have seen more activity in a more competitive game, but it was still disappointing that he drew only three of 21 targets in this setting. It's possible that the Texans made it a point to scheme against Kirk and tight end Evan Engram, leaving the normally quiet Marvin Jones open for six catches on seven targets, but the Jaguars need Kirk rather than Jones to step up if they're going to beat the Titans for the AFC South title in Week 18.