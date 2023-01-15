Kirk recorded eight receptions on 14 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers.

After signing an attention-grabbing contract to join Jacksonville last offseason, Kirk showed his value on the field in Saturday's comeback win. He racked up a season-high 14 targets in the team's biggest matchup of the campaign, and he delivered by regularly getting open in the short and middle areas of the field to help the Jaguars consistently move the ball in the second half of the game. Most importantly, he caught a nine-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to help push the team to victory. Kirk has topped 75 receiving yards in four of his last seven contests heading into the AFC divisional round.