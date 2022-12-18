Kirk recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys.

Kirk continued to have excellent involvement in the Jaguars' offense, and he now has at least seven targets in eight consecutive games. He also ripped off long gains of 33, 27 and 15 yards to help him record 9.0 yards per target. With performance, Kirk now has at least 90 receiving yards in three of his last five games, though his effort Sunday was overshadowed by a three-touchdown eruption from Zay Jones.