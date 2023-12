Kirk (core muscle injury) is expected to be placed on IR by the Jaguars, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Per Wolfe, Kirk is on track for surgery to address a core muscle/groin injury. Assuming the wideout indeed lands on IR, he'd be slated to miss at least the Jaguars' next four games. In that context, Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones (knee) and Parker Washington would be in line to lead the team's WR corps for at least Weeks 14-17.