Kirk is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The same applies to fellow WRs Marvin Jones and Zay Jones, along with QB Trevor Lawrence, RBs Travis Etienne and James Robinson (Achilles), as well as TE Evan Engram. Kirk's focus will thus shift to preparing for the Jaguars' Week 1 contest against the Commanders, a game in which he'll make his regular season debut for Jacksonville after signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the team this offseason to serve as Lawrence's top wideout target.