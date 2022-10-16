Kirk brought in four of five targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 34-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for four yards and lost and recovered a fumble apiece.

Kirk's final line underscores how difficult production was to come by against a standout Colts defense, but he did reward fantasy managers with a four-yard scoring grab with 2:44 remaining. The offseason addition had a hot start to the season in the form of a 20-327-3 line over his first four games, but he's generated just 35 receiving yards on six catches, albeit with Sunday's score, in his last two. Kirk will aim to boost his numbers back up in a Week 7 home matchup versus the surprising Giants.