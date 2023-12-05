Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Kirk will "miss some time" due to the core muscle injury that he suffered during Monday's 34-31 overtime defeat to the Bengals, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Kirk departed following a 26-yard catch on the Jaguars' first offensive play of the game with what was termed a groin injury at the time. He later was ruled out after halftime. Pederson already has said Kirk won't be available for Sunday's game at Cleveland, so Jacksonville's available wide receivers Week 14 will be Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, Parker Washington, Tim Jones and potentially Elijah Cooks.