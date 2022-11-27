Kirk recorded four receptions on nine targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over Baltimore. He added one rush for minus-five yards.

Kirk remained heavily involved in the offense, though he turned in one of his more inefficient performances of the season. Despite managing receptions of 17, 16 and 11 yards, Kirk averaged only 5.1 yards per target due to a 44 percent catch rate. While it was a down performance, Kirk's outlook should significantly improve for a Week 13 matchup against the Lions.