Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Jaguars plan to release Kirk (collarbone) when the new league year begins next Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kirk's release will save Jacksonville over $10.4 million in cap space, per Schefter. The 28-year-old has one season remaining on his four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars, but his disappointing 2024 campaign along with the emergence of Brian Thomas as a clear No. 1 wideout provides enough motivation for the team to move on from Kirk. A broken left collarbone sustained in late October forced Kirk to miss the final nine games of the season, with the wideout finishing with 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown on 47 targets over his eight appearances. If healthy, Kirk should have no issue drawing attention as a free agent from multiple suitors in need of a capable veteran receiver.

More News