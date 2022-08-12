Kirk (ankle) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
After not suiting up for the Hall of Fame Game, Kirk was spotted working on the side at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle issue, which will keep him in street clothes for the Jaguars' second exhibition. He'll have two more chances to get some work with quarterback Trevor Lawrence before the regular season, the first of them Saturday, Aug. 20 versus the Steelers. Along with Kirk, Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and Jamal Agnew won't be available Friday, leaving Marvin Jones, Zay Jones and Laquon Treadwell, among others, as the team's active wide receivers.
