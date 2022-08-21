Kirk recorded five receptions on eight targets for 54 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Steelers.

Kirk appeared in game action for the first time with the Jaguars, and he led the team with eight targets. The results were uneven, but he hauled in a 22-yard reception and also worked effectively in the middle areas of the field. Kirk will be a substantial part of Jacksonville's offense after signing a lucrative multi-year deal to join the team this offseason.