Kirk brought in three of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 37-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Kirk's yardage total, modest as it was, led the Jaguars on a day where Trevor Lawrence (knee) threw for just 181 yards. However, Kirk did come down with one of Lawrence's two scoring tosses, recording a 29-yard grab with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter. the receiver's second touchdown of the campaign. Kirk now has at least six targets in five consecutive contests heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Saints on Thursday night.