Kirk secured three of six targets for 22 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. He also rushed once for four yards.

Kirk tied with Travis Etienne and Marvin Jones for second on the team in catches and was also the runner-up in targets. The talented offseason addition typically plays a much larger role, but Trevor Lawrence distributed the ball to more pass catchers than usual Thursday. Kirk's yardage total was his lowest since Week 5, a matter he'll look to rectify in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.