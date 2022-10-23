Kirk caught seven of 10 targets for 96 yards, rushed once for five yards and threw an incomplete pass in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.

Jacksonville continued to get Kirk involved frequently, as he was targeted nine-plus times for the fourth time in seven games in addition to getting the ball in a couple of less conventional ways. Kirk's yardage total was his highest since a 117-yard Week 1 performance in the wide receiver's Jaguars debut, but replicating this effort won't be easy in Week 8 against shutdown cornerback Patrick Surtain and the Broncos.