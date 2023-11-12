Kirk caught six of 11 targets for 104 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

Kirk was the only member of Jacksonville's offense that found a modicum of success against San Francisco's stout defense, as no teammate produced more than 44 scrimmage yards. His fumble was a costly one, though, as it came on San Francisco's 6-yard line. Kirk entered Week 10 one target shy of tight end Evan Engram's team lead, but Kirk surpassed Engram in that category and now leads the Jaguars in targets (71) and receiving yards (624), as well as receiving touchdowns (three). The wide receiver will have a nice opportunity to add to those totals in Week 11 against Tennessee's underwhelming secondary, one day after his 27th birthday.