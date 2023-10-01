Kirk caught eight of 12 targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

Kirk led the Jaguars in catches, targets and receiving yards, but it was teammate Calvin Ridley who hauled in their only offensive touchdown of the day. Had quarterback Trevor Lawrence spotted him, Kirk was open in the end zone a couple times without being thrown to. Still, with at least 80 yards or a touchdown in three straight weeks, Kirk approaches next Sunday's game against the Bills in London in good form.