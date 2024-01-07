Kirk (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but is uncertain to be available for the regular-season finale, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the Jaguars' decision to activate Kirk from injured reserve Saturday would seemingly point toward the wideout suiting up Sunday, his availability for the contest apparently isn't locked in just yet. Kirk had missed Jacksonville's last four games while recovering from core-muscle surgery before he resumed practicing this week, though he never managed anything more than limited participation. Official word on Kirk's status will arrive when Jacksonville posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's cleared to play, the 27-year-old could have his snaps managed carefully.