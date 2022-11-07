Kirk recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

Kirk maintained a heavy role in the Jaguars' offense and led the team in targets, receptions and yards. He worked primarily in the short areas of the field, though he did manage to tally a 23-yard reception -- his longest of the day. Kirk also tallied his fifth touchdown of the season on a seven-yard reception early in the third quarter. While he hasn't managed to maintain his blistering start to the campaign, Kirk has at least 70 receiving yards in five of nine games.