Edoga (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Edoga upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after missing Wednesday's session. The depth offensive lineman will have one more chance to practice in some capacity before Sunday's game against the Colts. With Patrick Mekari (concussion) and Walker Little (concussion) both questionable for Sunday as well, the lack of depth on the line may be a significant issue for the Jaguars going into a crucial divisional matchup.