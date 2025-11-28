Jaguars' Chuma Edoga: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edoga (calf) has been ruled out for Jacksonville's matchup versus the Titans on Sunday.
Edoga will miss his fourth game of the season as he's currently dealing with a calf injury. The Jaguars will be shorthanded at right guard for Sunday's matchup, as Patrick Mekari (concussion) has been ruled out as well.
