default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Edoga (calf) has been ruled out for Jacksonville's matchup versus the Titans on Sunday.

Edoga will miss his fourth game of the season as he's currently dealing with a calf injury. The Jaguars will be shorthanded at right guard for Sunday's matchup, as Patrick Mekari (concussion) has been ruled out as well.

More News