Coach Doug Marrone said Friday that he expects Henderson (groin) to miss the final three games of the season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Henderson hasn't played since Week 10 due to a lingering groin injury, and it doesn't look like the Jaguars intend to tag him for a return from IR this season. The rookie first-round pick had 36 tackles (27 solo), six defended passes, one interception and one forced fumble across eight games.