Jaguars' CJ Henderson: Onward to Jacksonville
The Jaguars selected Henderson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, ninth overall.
With Jalen Ramsey gone, the Jaguars didn't wait long to address their need at corner by selecting Henderson with their first of two first-round selections. He is widely considered the second-best corner behind Jeff Okudah, who went No.3 overall to the Lions. Henderson was a shadow corner on the outside during his time at Florida, often matching up against the opponent's top receivers. He ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash among cornerbacks at 4.39 seconds, which underlines his standout athleticism overall. There are some questions about his willingness as a tackler, but Henderson's pure coverage skills will be an asset in the Jacksonville defensive backfield.
