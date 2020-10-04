site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-cj-henderson-picks-up-shoulder-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' CJ Henderson: Picks up shoulder injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Henderson won't return to Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Henderson suffered the injury during the first half and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. Chris Claybooks likely will have an increased role during his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read