The Jaguars moved Henderson (groin) to IR on Thursday.
Henderson will now be required to miss a minimum of three games due to his groin injury. His absence could pave the way for any of Josiah Scott, Tre Herndon, Luq Barcoo and/or Chris Claybrooks to see increased defensive opportunities.
