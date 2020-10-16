Henderson (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Henderson wasn't able to face the Texans last week due to a shoulder injury, but he's resumed practicing in full ahead of Sunday's matchup against Detroit. The rookie first-round pick looks set to resume handling his usual starting role at cornerback.
