Jaguars' Cody Brown: Getting chance with Jaguars

Brown signed a contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Brown registered 40 tackles and a pick over the AAF's eight-game season this winter. He'll compete for a depth role in advance of the upcoming season, but he's far from a sure thing to make the final 53-man roster.

