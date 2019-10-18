Play

Davis (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Davis sustained the injury during last Sunday's loss to the Saints and began the week as a non-participant, but he progressed to full participation Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 30-year-old almost exclusively plays special teams, having played only four defensive snaps this season.

