Davis (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints.

It's unclear how Davis suffered the hamstring injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game time. With the half coming to a close, it's likely Davis will get treatment at halftime and see if he can give it a go for the third quarter. As long as he's out, Andrew Wingard would be in line for the depth safety snaps.

