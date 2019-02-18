Jaguars' Cody Davis: Has 2019 option exercised
The Jaguars picked up Davis' contract option for 2019 on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Davis is a core contributor on special teams in Jacksonville and made a team-leading 10 tackles in that capacity last season. The 29-year-old nonetheless remains firmly off the IDP radar after having played only 12 defensive snaps in 2018.
