Jaguars' Cody Davis: Questionable for opener
Davis (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Giants, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
It seems likely that Davis will be a game-time decision on Sunday. Jarrod Wilson stands to see an increased workload if Davis misses any time.
