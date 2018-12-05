Jaguars' Cody Davis: Questionable for Thursday
Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Titans.
Davis has yet to miss a game this season. However, the Texas Tech product also has yet to log a snap on defense and last week recorded his first tackle since Week 4. If Davis misses time Thursday, the team wouldn't be put in any sort of bind.
