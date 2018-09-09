Davis (ribs) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Giants, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Davis is listed as the No. 3 free safety, so he'll likely stick to special teams in Week 1. If called upon, Davis is a capable safety, though, as he made 22 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in seven games for the Rams last season.

