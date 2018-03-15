Davis has signed a contract with the Jaguars, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Davis started two games and appeared in seven for the Rams as a free safety during 2017, notching his second career interception and adding a career-high 22 tackles (15 solo). He should serve in a similar depth role for the Jaguars behind Tashaun Gipson.

